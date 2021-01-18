Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Gardai Issue Warning About Fraudsters Posing As Courier Firms.

: 18/01/2021 - 15:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
scam_alert.jpg

Gardai are warning online shoppers to be aware of a scam by fraudsters claiming to be various courier companies.

They are sending out emails and texts asking the recipient to pay an additional cost for customs clearance before their item is delivered.

The scam is aiming to take advantage of Brexit uncertainty and comes as more people are shopping online due to covid-19 restrictions.

People are being urged not to provide payment details, delete the message and report it to Gardai.
 

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!