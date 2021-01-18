Gardai Issue Warning About Fraudsters Posing As Courier Firms.

Gardai are warning online shoppers to be aware of a scam by fraudsters claiming to be various courier companies.

They are sending out emails and texts asking the recipient to pay an additional cost for customs clearance before their item is delivered.

The scam is aiming to take advantage of Brexit uncertainty and comes as more people are shopping online due to covid-19 restrictions.

People are being urged not to provide payment details, delete the message and report it to Gardai.



Stock image: Shutterstock