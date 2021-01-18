Listen Live Logo

Listen: Rotunda Hospital Becomes 2nd To Admit Vaccinating People Other Than Staff Against Covid 19.

: 18/01/2021 - 16:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Rotunda is the second Dublin hospital to have administered left over vaccines to people other than employees after it emerged the Coombe gave spare doses to family of staff.

37 people including local GPs and members of vulnerable groups agreed to avail of the non approved vaccine remnants at the Rotunda earlier this month.

The board of the Coombe Hospital is meeting today to discuss why 16 family members of its staff were vaccinated.

The Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris says there needs to be clarity on what to do with spare stock;

File image: Rotunda Hospital/RollingNews
 

