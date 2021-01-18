Listen Live Logo

Listen: 2,121 New Cases Of Covid 19 And 8 Deaths Reported This Evening.

: 18/01/2021 - 18:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There has been a further 2,121 new Covid-19 cases,  of whom 126 are in Kildare,  and 8 additional deaths.

There are now 1,975 people in hospital with the virus and 200 people in ICU

Meanwhile NPHET says there has been 81 reports of suspected side effects associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Chief Executive of the Health Products Regulatory Authority, Dr. Lorraine Nolan, says many were mild reactions:

Stock image: Pixabay
 

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases (to midnight 17Jan2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (04Jan2021 to 17Jan2021)

New Cases during last 14 days (04Jan2021 to 17Jan2021)

Ireland

2,121

1404.2

66,866

Monaghan

99

2749.8

1,688

Louth

102

2210.5

2,849

Waterford

32

1995.2

2,318

Wexford

142

1849.4

2,769

Limerick

109

1837.4

3,581

Carlow

18

1608.9

916

Mayo

55

1597.6

2,085

Cork

236

1573.7

8,543

Dublin

753

1545.8

20,828

Clare

29

1432.5

1,702

Cavan

52

1413.8

1,077

Donegal

34

1373.8

2,187

Meath

13

1170

2,282

Kildare

126

1112.3

2,475

Galway

84

1082.3

2,793

Kilkenny

12

1074.3

1,066

Kerry

29

979

1,446

Tipperary

38

963.9

1,538

Offaly

18

914.6

713

Roscommon

15

901.7

582

Laois

24

898.5

761

Sligo

14

814.8

534

Wicklow

55

754.1

1,074

Westmeath

18

681.5

605

Longford

10

680.2

278

Leitrim

<5

549.2

176

