Listen: 2,121 New Cases Of Covid 19 And 8 Deaths Reported This Evening.

There has been a further 2,121 new Covid-19 cases, of whom 126 are in Kildare, and 8 additional deaths.

There are now 1,975 people in hospital with the virus and 200 people in ICU

Meanwhile NPHET says there has been 81 reports of suspected side effects associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Chief Executive of the Health Products Regulatory Authority, Dr. Lorraine Nolan, says many were mild reactions:

Stock image: Pixabay



Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)