5 Vehicles Seized & 1 Driver Arrested At Kildare Garda Checkpoints.

Gardai have seized 5 cars and arrested one driver at multi-agency Operation Fanacht checkpoints.

They were mounted in Kilcock and Monasterevin.

4 of the vehicles were seized from unaccompanied learner permit holders who had not displayed L plates.

Each of these drivers must pay a €140 fine, accrue 3 penalty points and pay €125 in tow fees.

One vehicle, which had not been taxed for 1,023 days, was impounded.

The driver was issued with fines, penalty points a must pay the €125 tow fee.

A motorist, who failed a road side drug test which indicated cocaine, has been arrested.

The person has been charged and is to appear in court.

While another driver, found to be 100km from home on a non-essential journey, has been fined €100.

The Road Safety Authority conducted numerous checks on HGVs and found offences detected ranged from vehicle lighting, tachograph, driver hours.

A Tractor Unit CRW was found to be expired and one vehicle detected with steering issue.

Gardai say the vehicle was grounded and repaired on site.

Image courtesy the Kildare Garda Division.