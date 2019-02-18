K Drive

Kildare LEO Created 285 Jobs In 2018.

: 02/18/2019 - 16:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare's Local Enterprise Office supported the creation of 285 jobs in 2018.

Kildare County Council says "This is an increase of up 30% since 2017.

Last year was a particularly strong year for Local Enterprise Office Kildare County Council with Agri-business Terra Liquid Minerals being named the overall winner of the National Enterprise Awards and Sonia Deasy co-founder of Pestle and Mortar receiving the Image Businesswoman of the Year Award.

Peter Carey, CEO Kildare County Council said "These figures highlight the important role that Local Enterprise Office Kildare County Council is playing in creating jobs and sustaining small businesses in the region."    

 

