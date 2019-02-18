KCC Asked To "Clarify Confusion" Around Public Consultation With Kilmeague Residents.

Kildare County Council is being asked to "clarify the confusion around the consultation that was reportedly " held on replacement of 100 year old cobblestones in Kilmeague village.

Residents held a public rally on completion of the project, and several public meetings.

Some contend they had no notice of the works, which began at the end of January.

Ind Cllr., Fiona McLoughlin Healy, in a motion, wants clarification on a public consultation KCC reportedly held with residents.

In a separate motion, Fianna Fáil Cllr, Suzanne Doyle, wants the MD engineer to "comment on recent footpath works in Kilmeague and give any recommendations on how we might avoid similar incidents"

Both motions will be debated at the monthly meeting of Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District on Wednesday