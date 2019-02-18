K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Asked To "Clarify Confusion" Around Public Consultation With Kilmeague Residents.

: 02/18/2019 - 16:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kildare_county_council_logo.jpg

Kildare County Council is being asked to "clarify the confusion around the consultation that was reportedly " held on replacement of 100 year old cobblestones in Kilmeague village.

Residents held a public rally on completion of the project, and several public meetings.

Some contend they had no notice of the works, which began at the end of January.

Ind Cllr., Fiona McLoughlin Healy, in a motion, wants clarification on a public consultation KCC reportedly held with residents.

In a separate motion, Fianna Fáil Cllr, Suzanne Doyle, wants the MD engineer to "comment on recent footpath works in Kilmeague and give any recommendations on how we might avoid similar incidents"

Both motions will be debated at the monthly meeting of Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District on Wednesday

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!