Woman Killed In Kildare Collision Named Locally.

The woman killed in a collision in Kildare overnight has been named, locally.

She wa 52 year old Allenwood South woman, Frances Duggan Moore.

She died following a single vehicle crash on the Rathangan to Allenwood Road at around 11pm last night.

A forensic examination of the scene has taken place.

Gardai at Naas are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact them on 045-884-300.

Mrs.Duggan Moore's funeral arrangements are:

Frances Duggan Moore, Sheeling House, Allenwood South, Allenwood.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Allenwood, from 4 O'clock on Wednesday.

Rosary at 8pm.

Removal on Thursday at 10.30am, arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.