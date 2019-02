A time limited backstop would only kick the big Brexit problems down the road, according to the Tánaiste.

Simon Coveney has said key-hole surgery won't be performed on the withdrawal agreement that's on the table.

The backstop to avoid a hard border remains the biggest stumbling block to getting a deal.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney says so far there's been no workable proposals to replace the backstop:

File image: RollingNews