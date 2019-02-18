Expert Testifies At Quirke Murder Trial That Tank Holding Ryan's Body Must Have Been Opened Weeks Before Discovery.

An expert has told Patrick Quirke’s trial that the tank containing Bobby Ryan’s body must have been opened a few weeks before it was discovered.

The 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore, Co. Tipperary denies murdering Mr. Ryan sometime after he left his former lover’s home in June 2011.

Patrick Quirke was the one who came across Bobby Ryan’s remains in an underground run-off tank near a milking parlour on Mary Lowry’s farm.

He made the discovery on April 30th 2013 – 22 months after the local DJ was last seen leaving the farm.

Mr. Ryan was in a relationship with Mrs. Lowry, a relationship which she told the jury began after she brought an end to her affair with the accused.

In 2014, Dr. John Manlove, a forensic entomologist, was asked to examine an insect taken from the body of Mr. Ryan following the discovery.

He said there were many more observed on the body when it was found but only one had been preserved for examination by Forensic Science Ireland.

Given its size, Dr. Manlove said it was his opinion the infestation must have originated within weeks of the alleged discovery.

The jury heard it was his conclusion that April 30th 2013 wasn't the first time the tank was opened and that access must have been provided to the flies a few weeks before that date.

File image: RollingNews