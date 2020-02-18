The Eleven To Two Show

HSBC To Make 35,000 People Redundant, World Wide.

: 02/18/2020 - 12:04
Author: Ciara Plunkett
HSBC is planning to cut 35,000 jobs worldwide over the next three years and sell off assets in a major shake-up.

The bank's investment branch will be slashed as it tries to become leaner and more competitive.

Its annual profits are down by a third - with Brexit and coronavirus among the reasons given. 

