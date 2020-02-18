The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Catherine Murphy Hasn't Put Her Name Forward For Ceann Comhairle Role.

: 02/18/2020 - 12:20
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy says she hasn't put her name forward for the role of Ceann Comhairle.

Despite that, the Social Democrats Co-Leader is understood to be the favourite to become the speaker of the house when the Dáil re-convenes on Thursday.

Other names rumoured to be considering running are incumbent, Kildare South's Sean O Fearghail, former Minister Denis Naughten and Kildare North Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan.

The winner will be elected by secret ballot.

Speaking to Kildare Today, Deputy Murphy says she hasn't sought the role, but will consider it.

File image: Dáil Chamber/RollingNews

