Listen: Gardai Called On To Investigate Threats Made To Rape Victim During Men's Sentencing.

The Rape Crisis Network is calling on the Gardaí to investigate threats made to a victim of sexual violence in a courtroom after two men were jailed for raping her.

Yesterday, two men were jailed for seven years for raping a woman at a house in 2017 - both men had pleaded not guilty.

After the sentence was handed down some supporters of the men shouted at the woman, with one person calling her "a liar."

The Executive Director of the Rape Crisis Network, Clíona Saidléar, is calling for better systems to be put in place for the victims: