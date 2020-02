80,000 more people were employed in 2019 compared to the previous year.

Employment went up by 3 and a half percent, with unemployment falling by over 18,000 in the same period, according to new CSO figures.

All regions saw a growth in employment, with the ICT and financial sectors seeing the biggest increases.

CSO Statistician Jim Dalton says there's scope for more people to enter the labour force as well: