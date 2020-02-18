Alan Kelly Launches Labour Leadership Bid.

Alan Kelly is launching his bid for the leadership of the Labour Party at the moment.

Louth TD Ged Nash announced this morning that he won't stand to be Brendan Howlin's replacement.

Kelly failed to get a nomination to run for the leadership in 2016 but has more backing in the party now.

Aodhan O Riordain is seen as the most likely of the party's TDs to challenge him.

18/2/2020 Labour Party Leadership Contests. Candidate Alan Kelly announces he is to stand for the Labour party eadership during a press conference in Buswells Hotel, Dublin. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie