Breaking: Two Irish Citizens Test Positive For Coronavirus About Cruise Ship.

Two Irish citizens have tested positive for Coronavirus and are currently being treated in hospital in Japan.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says they share dual citizenship with another EU member state and are not normally resident in Ireland.

They were among six Irish citizens who were on board the Princess Diamond Cruise Ship, which is currently docked off Yokahama, Japan.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney says his department is in close contact with those who remain in quarantine on the ship and are working on options for their return.