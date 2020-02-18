K Drive

Questions Asked About Jake's Law Signage In Rathangan.

: 02/18/2020 - 16:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Questions are to why Jake's Law signage has yet to be erected in a Rathangan estate are being asked.

The regulation enables councils to reduce speed limits in housing developments to 30km/h.

In November, responding to a motion in the Athy Municipal District, Kildare County Council said "The roll out of Jake's Law is part of the County Speed Limit Review, currently underway, which ultimately will require new Bye Laws. The Speed Limit Review is due for completion by the end of 2020 and a public consultation phase will take place in advance of the completion of the Bye Laws."

At that juncture, KCC forecast that signs will be erected in Quarter 1 2021.

Cllr. Anne Connolly, in a motion before tomorrow's meeting of the Kildare Newbridge MD, wants KCC to issue a statement on the situation on Preston Brook, Rathangan

 

 

