Sinn Féin says it will continue to work for a government of the left even though the numbers are difficult.

The Greens have also said it would be hard to have a stable government of left leaning parties.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

18/2/2020 Pictured Sinn Féin negotiation team member Pearse Doherty speaking to the media outside Government Buildings Dublin. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie