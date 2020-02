KCC is being asked "where" it is in terms of CCTV programme for groups in the Kildare/Newbridge MD.

The Dept. of Justice have extended the deadline for community based surveillance tech grants.

Fine Gael Cllr., Tracey O'Dwyer, is asking where Kildare County Council is in terms of introducing the programe for groups in the area " identified as suitable and ready to proceed?""

Her motion will be debated at tomorrow's meeting of the MD

