Listen: Charity Air Ambulance Serving Kildare Deployed 490 Times In Its 1st Full Year.

A charity air ambulance, which serves Kildare, was used 490 times nationally in its first year of full service.

The Irish Community Rapid Response Ambulance is based in county Cork and says July was it's busiest month with 59 call-outs.

It has served counties in Munster as well as Kildare, Wexford, Leitrim, Kilkenny, Offaly, Roscommon and Galway.

Shane was crushed by a horse last June and needed to be airlifted to hospital - he says he would've died without the service:

File image: Irish Community Rapid Response logo