Car seized during Kildare Multi Agency Checkpoint.

It was mounted by Naas Roads Policing Unity and the Road Safety Authority on the R148 at Moyvalley.

The car was found to have "dangerously worn tyres".

And, Gardai say, the motorist was over 50km from their home, on a non-essential journey.

Fines and penalty points have also been issued.

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana