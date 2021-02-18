Kildare Focus

Listen: Rathangan 6th Year Student Says A Host Of Unanswered Questions On The Leaving Cert. Remain.

: 18/02/2021 - 11:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare 6th year student says there are a host of unanswered questions over aspects of the plans for this year's Leaving Cert.

Students are being given the option between predictive grades or sitting the exams.

Those who decide to sit an exam will get whichever result is higher.

Katelynn Murphy is in Leaving Cert. year at Ardscoil Rath Iomghain.

Speaking to Kildare Today, she says pupils are awaiting clarification on a wide range of issues.

Katelynn Murphy joined Clem Ryan on this morning's issue of Kildare Today.

