Listen: #ChildrensFuturesIRL Campaign Calls For Planning & Certainty On Special Education.

: 18/02/2021 - 12:10
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Over half of children with additional educational needs are not able to access remote learning, without adult supervision.

That's according to National Parents Council Primary nationwide survey of over 6,000 parents earlier this month.

This, and a legal opinion obtained by the Children’s Rights Alliance, has prompted the formation of the Children’s Futures Ireland campaign.

The opinion found "the blanket closure of schools, even with the provision of online learning, to be in breach of the right to an education, as guaranteed by the Constitution of Ireland, the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC). "

This is calling for centres of special education to return, in full.

Lorraine Dempsey is Interim CEO of Inclusion Ireland and says Ireland's effective non-provision of special education during the pandemic is an outlier across Europe

The Children's Futures Ireland campaign includes AsIAm, Barnardos, Children’s Rights Alliance, Inclusion Ireland, and National Parents Council Primary

Lorraine Dempsey joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

File image: Inclusion Ireland logo.

