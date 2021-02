771 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals today, of whom 22 are at Naas General Hospital.

The national figure is lowest number since January 5th and shows a 7 percent fall from yesterday, and a 21 percent decrease on last Thursday.

In the past 24 hours there's been 42 admissions to and 52 discharges from hospitals.

Overnight there were 154 people receiving treatment in ICUs.

