Listen: Fuel Poverty Concerns Raised About Plans To Ban Smoky Coal.

: 18/02/2021 - 12:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Government is planning to bring in new regulations on the fuels people use in their homes, in a bid to tackle air pollution.

There are concerns about how these regulations would affect the elderly and people with low incomes.

Stephanie Rohan reports.

Stock image: Pixabay

