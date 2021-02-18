Kildare Focus

Listen: Taoiseach Says Schools Are Poised To Open From March 1st.

The Taoiseach has said schools are set to open from the first of March.

The cabinet sub-committee on COVID-19 will meet this evening to sign off on the move.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

