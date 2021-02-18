Kildare Today

Listen: Govt. Resisting Calls To Extend The Term Of The Mother & Baby Homes Commission.

: 18/02/2021 - 15:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
tuam_mother_and_baby_home_07_06_14_rollingnews.jpg

The government is resisting calls to extend the term of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission.

It's due to expire at the end of this month with serious questions over the handling and deletion of audio recordings of survivor testimony.

Members of the Commission have also resisted calls to appear before an Oireachtas committee.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman believes extending the Commission would not solve those issues.

Breeda Murphy is an activist, and PRO of the Tuam Mother & Baby Home Alliance and joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

breeda_murphy.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

File image: RollingNews

 

