New Zealand is introducing free sanitary products to schools, in a bid to stop period poverty.

A recent report revealed 1 in 12 young people in New Zealand, skipped school they did not have access to the products.

The pilot scheme will begin in June, and cost approximately €15 million over the next three years.

The country's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, has said the scheme will have a positive impacts on children's wellbeing.

Image: Pixabay