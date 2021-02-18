Kildare Today

Kildare TD To Raise Proposed Re-Location Of Horse Sport Ireland In The Dáil Tonight.

18/02/2021
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The proposed relocation of Horse Sport Ireland from Kildare to Dublin is being raised in the Dáil tonight.

HSI is currently based at Millennium Park in Naas, but is proposing to move to Greenogue in Rathcoole.

Horse Sport Ireland  was offered  land at Punchestown Racecourse to build a new facility there, at its own expense.

Constructing new facilities there could cost around €11 million.

Various meetings have take place in recent weeks between HSI, the Dept. of Agriculture and the county's elected representatives

This evening, Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, will raise the matter with the Minister for Agriculture as a Topical Issue

 

File image: Catherine Murphy/RollingNews

