Listen: 47 Deaths & 901 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening.

The decline in Covid-19 cases has slowed down and hospitalisations have stalled, according to NPHET.

The reproduction number has risen slightly over the past week, to between 0.65 and 0.85.

901 new cases, 39 in Co, Kildare and 47 additional deaths have been reported today.

771 Covid patients are in hospital, which includes 151 in ICU.

Professor Philip Nolan, President of Maynooth University and Chair of NPHET's modelling group, says the predictions for the coming weeks have been changed, due to the rising R number.

File image: RollingNews

As of February 15, 280,581 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

182,193 people have received their first dose

98,388 people have received their second dose

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases*** (to midnight 17Feb2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 17Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 17Feb2021) Ireland 901 780 252.9 12,042 Monaghan 10 15 420.3 258 Offaly 15 21 369.4 288 Dublin 437 316 351.5 4,736 Galway 43 64 308.5 796 Laois 22 17 303.4 257 Louth 14 26 286.3 369 Meath 32 40 280.4 547 Waterford 19 18 274.6 319 Longford 16 9 274.0 112 Carlow 7 7 267.0 152 Cavan 7 11 261.2 199 Mayo 27 22 259.0 338 Kildare 39 38 254.4 566 Limerick 49 36 254.0 495 Wexford 21 18 253.1 379 Westmeath 16 14 247.8 220 Donegal 29 16 176.5 281 Leitrim 9 5 156.0 50 Tipperary 19 18 150.4 240 Clare 16 13 144.8 172 Sligo 5 5 135.8 89 Cork 31 31 130.6 709 Roscommon 7 5 128.6 83 Wicklow 6 8 128.5 183 Kilkenny <5 5 99.8 99 Kerry <5 2 71.1 105

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.