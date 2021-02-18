Kildare Today

Listen: 47 Deaths & 901 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening.

: 18/02/2021 - 20:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The decline in Covid-19 cases has slowed down and hospitalisations have stalled, according to NPHET.

The reproduction number has risen slightly over the past week, to between 0.65 and 0.85.

901 new cases, 39 in Co, Kildare  and 47 additional deaths have been reported today.

771 Covid patients are in hospital, which includes 151 in ICU.

Professor Philip Nolan, President of Maynooth University and Chair of NPHET's modelling group, says the predictions for the coming weeks have been changed, due to the rising R number.

File image: RollingNews

As of February 15, 280,581 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 182,193 people have received their first dose
  • 98,388 people have received their second dose

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases***

(to midnight 17Feb2021)

5-Day Moving Average of New Cases

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 17Feb2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(to 17Feb2021)

Ireland

901

780

252.9

12,042

Monaghan

10

15

420.3

258

Offaly

15

21

369.4

288

Dublin

437

316

351.5

4,736

Galway

43

64

308.5

796

Laois

22

17

303.4

257

Louth

14

26

286.3

369

Meath

32

40

280.4

547

Waterford

19

18

274.6

319

Longford

16

9

274.0

112

Carlow

7

7

267.0

152

Cavan

7

11

261.2

199

Mayo

27

22

259.0

338

Kildare

39

38

254.4

566

Limerick

49

36

254.0

495

Wexford

21

18

253.1

379

Westmeath

16

14

247.8

220

Donegal

29

16

176.5

281

Leitrim

9

5

156.0

50

Tipperary

19

18

150.4

240

Clare

16

13

144.8

172

Sligo

5

5

135.8

89

Cork

31

31

130.6

709

Roscommon

7

5

128.6

83

Wicklow

6

8

128.5

183

Kilkenny

<5

5

99.8

99

Kerry

<5

2

71.1

105

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • 7 day incidence is 123.9
  • 5-day moving average is 780

