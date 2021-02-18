Listen: 47 Deaths & 901 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening.

The decline in Covid-19 cases has slowed down and hospitalisations have stalled, according to NPHET.
The reproduction number has risen slightly over the past week, to between 0.65 and 0.85.
901 new cases, 39 in Co, Kildare and 47 additional deaths have been reported today.
771 Covid patients are in hospital, which includes 151 in ICU.
Professor Philip Nolan, President of Maynooth University and Chair of NPHET's modelling group, says the predictions for the coming weeks have been changed, due to the rising R number.
File image: RollingNews
As of February 15, 280,581 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 182,193 people have received their first dose
- 98,388 people have received their second dose
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases***
(to midnight 17Feb2021)
|
5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 17Feb2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days
(to 17Feb2021)
|
Ireland
|
901
|
780
|
252.9
|
12,042
|
Monaghan
|
10
|
15
|
420.3
|
258
|
Offaly
|
15
|
21
|
369.4
|
288
|
Dublin
|
437
|
316
|
351.5
|
4,736
|
Galway
|
43
|
64
|
308.5
|
796
|
Laois
|
22
|
17
|
303.4
|
257
|
Louth
|
14
|
26
|
286.3
|
369
|
Meath
|
32
|
40
|
280.4
|
547
|
Waterford
|
19
|
18
|
274.6
|
319
|
Longford
|
16
|
9
|
274.0
|
112
|
Carlow
|
7
|
7
|
267.0
|
152
|
Cavan
|
7
|
11
|
261.2
|
199
|
Mayo
|
27
|
22
|
259.0
|
338
|
Kildare
|
39
|
38
|
254.4
|
566
|
Limerick
|
49
|
36
|
254.0
|
495
|
Wexford
|
21
|
18
|
253.1
|
379
|
Westmeath
|
16
|
14
|
247.8
|
220
|
Donegal
|
29
|
16
|
176.5
|
281
|
Leitrim
|
9
|
5
|
156.0
|
50
|
Tipperary
|
19
|
18
|
150.4
|
240
|
Clare
|
16
|
13
|
144.8
|
172
|
Sligo
|
5
|
5
|
135.8
|
89
|
Cork
|
31
|
31
|
130.6
|
709
|
Roscommon
|
7
|
5
|
128.6
|
83
|
Wicklow
|
6
|
8
|
128.5
|
183
|
Kilkenny
|
<5
|
5
|
99.8
|
99
|
Kerry
|
<5
|
2
|
71.1
|
105
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7 day incidence is 123.9
- 5-day moving average is 780