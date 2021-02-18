Listen: TUI Says Its Not Appropriate For 6th Years To Be Able To Choose Exams Or Calculated Grades.

The Teachers Union of Ireland says it's not appropriate for Leaving Cert students to have the option of sitting exams or taking a calculated grade.

Its President says it has yet to receive the full documentation outlining the Department of Education's plans.

The Leaving Cert exams will get underway on Wednesday June 9th with English Paper One.

TUI President, Leixlip'sMartin Marjoram. says it will be difficult for teachers to prepare some students for exams while others choose to only take a calculated grade:

File image: TUI logo