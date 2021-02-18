Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: TUI Says Its Not Appropriate For 6th Years To Be Able To Choose Exams Or Calculated Grades.

: 18/02/2021 - 20:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
tui_logo.png

The Teachers Union of Ireland says it's not appropriate for Leaving Cert students to have the option of sitting exams or taking a calculated grade.

Its President says it has yet to receive the full documentation outlining the Department of Education's plans.

The Leaving Cert exams will get underway on Wednesday June 9th with English Paper One.

TUI President, Leixlip'sMartin Marjoram. says it will be difficult for teachers to prepare some students for exams while others choose to only take a calculated grade:

newstalk182911.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: TUI logo

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!