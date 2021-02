€12 million worth of cocaine has been seized in Co Cork.

The drugs were found in a container of fruit at Ringaskiddy Port, on a vessel that came from Central America.

It follows a joint operation by the gardai and Revenue's Customs Service, but no one has been arrested.

Security analyst, former Garda sergeant and Kildare woman, Sheelagh Brady, says it's one of the biggest seizures in the history of the state.

