Celbridge-Leixlip Council Give Update On Speed Limit Review.

: 03/18/2019 - 13:26
Author: Simon Doyle
Celbridge-Leixlip has said it has reviewed and consulted various stakeholders over speed limit changes within the district.

The council provided a report in respsonse to Fine Gael councillor Joe Neville's requesting an update on the speed limit review process and the implementation of the 'Jake's Law' 30km/hr speed limit for the district's housing estates.

In the report, the council confirmed it had completed a draft county wide speed limit review and that a "pre-draft consultation with various stakeholders, including the members" had taken place regarding any changes. 

It also said the next stage is to give a "statutory notice to the Garda Commissioner", who will then submit representations to the council within the required period.

The report confirmed that a public consultation stage will take place, once council members consider submissions and amendments for any changes to existing speed limits.

 

