Celbridge-Leixlip council have responded to questions over the extension plans for Confey graveyard.

Fianna Fáil councillor Anthony Larkin submitted the question to the council to provide an update on the progress of the extensions.

In their report, the council said that "lands in the vicinity of the graveyard are being examined" for suitable extension to the existing site.

The council also confirmed that discussions are ongoing with the landowners regarding the lands' acquisition.

Stock Image.