Listen: Motorists Urged To Take Care Following St. Patrick's Weekend Fatalities.

: 03/18/2019 - 14:35
Author: Simon Doyle
The Road Safety Authority is again urging motorists to take extra care today.

It comes after a number of road deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people killed on the country's roads this year to 39.

Brian Farrell is from the RSA:

 

