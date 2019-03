The mayor of the Dutch city of Utrecht says three people have now died after a shooting on a tram.

Nine people have also been injured.

The country's Prime Minister says authorities are focused on catching the "suspect or suspects".

Police have tweeted a photo of one suspect they are looking for - 37 year old Turkish-born Gokman Tanis.

An apartment near the tram is currently surrounded by police.

Security expert ,Renske Van Der Veer, says a terrorist motive is being explored:

Stock Image.