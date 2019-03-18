K Drive

Kildare-Newbridge Council Asked To Act On Drugs Activity In Newbridge.

: 03/18/2019 - 15:48
Author: Simon Doyle
drugs_1.jpg

Kildare-Newbridge Council have been asked to act on the presence of drug-related activity in Newbridge.

Independent councillor Morgan McCabe has submitted the question for the council's next meeting, request they ask the South West Regional Drugs Task Force to address drug-related issues in the town.

Councillor McCabe expressed the current situation with drugs in the area is "causing too much disruption and distress in the community". 

Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District will address the question at their next meeting, which takes place on Wednesday 20th March. 

 

Stock Image.

