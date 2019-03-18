K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Naas Council To Consider Calls For Kilcullen Ring Road.

: 03/18/2019 - 15:58
Author: Simon Doyle
kilcullen_bridge.png

Naas Council are being asked to give an update on the construction of ring road for Kilcullen.

Fine Gael councillor Billy Hillis submitted the question for the council's next meeting, requesting them to "outline progress on the badly needed distributor ring road" for the town.

Councillor Hillis also requested the council provide an outline for the next steps planned for delivery of the road.

Naas Municipal District will respond to the question at their next meeting, taking place tomorrow, Tuesday 19th March.

 

Stock Image.

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!