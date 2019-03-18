Naas Council To Consider Calls For Kilcullen Ring Road.

Naas Council are being asked to give an update on the construction of ring road for Kilcullen.

Fine Gael councillor Billy Hillis submitted the question for the council's next meeting, requesting them to "outline progress on the badly needed distributor ring road" for the town.

Councillor Hillis also requested the council provide an outline for the next steps planned for delivery of the road.

Naas Municipal District will respond to the question at their next meeting, taking place tomorrow, Tuesday 19th March.

