Listen: 1 In 10 Hospital Consultants Treating More Private Patients Than Contract Permits.

: 03/18/2019 - 16:34
Author: Simon Doyle
Department of Health figures have revealed one in ten public hospital consultants are treating more private patients than their contracts permit.

Specialist doctors may treat between two and three private patients in every ten they see, depending on their contract.

The HSE says a shortage of private facilities in key areas of practice, such as maternity care and transplant, accounted for the figures.

But Labour Spokesman on Health Alan Kelly says he disagrees with the official interpretation:

