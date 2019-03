Teenagers are more likely than older adult vapers to use fruit and sweet-flavoured e-cigarettes.

The devices were first introduced as a smoking cessation tool, but vaping has increased dramatically among young people.

The US Food and Drug Administration and the US Surgeon General both recently declared youth e-cigarette use as an epidemic in the country.

In Ireland, 4 per cent of the population currently use e-cigarettes, according to the Health Ireland Survey from last year.

