Footfall Down 28% In Dublin City Centre.

: 03/18/2020 - 08:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Footfall fell by 28 per cent in Dublin city centre last week, compared to the same period last year.

The figures from DublinTown show the impact of the virus, with the numbers on Grafton Street down by more than a third.

South William Street was the worst hit, with footfall dropping off by 44 per cent.

