Listen: People Not Registered With A GP Won't Be Turned Away If They Phone With Covid 19 Symptoms..

: 03/18/2020 - 08:08
Author: Ciara Plunkett
People not registered with a GP are being told no doctor will turn them away if they phone in to ask about covid-19 symptoms.

It's thought thousands of people aren't registered with any GP, with up to 70 per cent of practices too busy to accept new patients in recent years.

Consultancy fees have been waived for people phoning in to ask about symptoms -- but clinics are extremely busy.

ICGP president Dr Mary Favier says they want to reassure people who don't already have a relationship with a doctor they will get help.

