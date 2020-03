Three men have been arrested in connection with a robbery and death of a women in South Dublin earlier this month.

Jacqueline McGovern died after being hit by a getaway car in Killiney following a burglary at a shop in Dalkey on March 10th.

Gardai arrested two men in their 20s early this morning, they have since arrested a third suspect also in his 20s.

They are being held at Dundrum and Dun Laoghaire garda stations.