Listen: IBEC Says Economy Can Bounce Back From Covid 19, If Correct Measures Are In Place.

The economy can bounce back quickly from the effects of the coronavirus, if the right measures are put in place now.

That's according to IBEC after the Taoiseach said the impact of COVID-19 on the economy would be significant and lasting.

The Finance Minister is meeting with the banks this afternoon to look at freezing mortgage and business loan repayments for those financially hit by the outbreak.

IBEC's Fergal O'Brien says in order to protect the economy, the Government needs to protect the income of workers.