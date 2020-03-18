K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: IBEC Says Economy Can Bounce Back From Covid 19, If Correct Measures Are In Place.

: 03/18/2020 - 14:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ibec_logo.png

The economy can bounce back quickly from the effects of the coronavirus, if the right measures are put in place now.

That's according to IBEC after the Taoiseach said the impact of COVID-19 on the economy would be significant and lasting.

The Finance Minister is meeting with the banks this afternoon to look at freezing mortgage and business loan repayments for those financially hit by the outbreak.

IBEC's Fergal O'Brien says in order to protect the economy, the Government needs to protect the income of workers.

newstalk1353112.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!