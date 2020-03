Two men have been arrested following the discovery of cocaine worth over 160-thousand euro in Dublin.

Gardaí from the K District Community Action Team searched two cars at Porterstown Road in Blanchardstown yesterday and found two packages of the drug and cash.

Two men in their 30s were arrested at the scene.

During a follow-up operation at a number of locations in the Dublin 15 area, Gardaí recovered around 6-thousand euro in cash as well as designer clothing.