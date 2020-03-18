UK To Introduce Legislation To Help Renters Affected By Covid 19.

In the UK,

New measures are expected to be announced to help renters if they're in financial difficulty because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Opposition MPs expressed concern after a 350-billion pound support package offered by the chancellor appeared to focus on mortgage holders only.

Boris Johnson will face MPs during prime minister's questions at midday.

Almost 2-thousand people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK, while 71 have died after being diagnosed.

Supermarkets are bringing in new rules to stop panic buying.

Customers at Sainsbury's will be restricted to a maximum of three of any grocery product.

Tesco has suspended all-night opening in big stores and Waitrose is drafting in hundreds of extra staff to cope with demand.

And Morrisons is urging shoppers to just buy what they need.

A leading expert on infectious diseases says he has symptoms of Covid-19.

Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London, was one of the authors of research that said up to 250-thousand people could die in the UK.

All park runs across the country have been called off with 'immediate effect'.

And Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is going to happen without a studio audience for the first time in its history.

It'll also involve a smaller production crew.