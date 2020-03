The Finance Minister is meeting with the banks to see how they can assist people financially impacted by COVID-19.

It’s expected a suspension of mortgage and business loan repayments will be part of the agreement.

Kacey O’Riordan reports;

13/03/2020 COVID-19 press conference. Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe TD during a press conference today in relation to COVID-19 in the Department of the Taoiseach, Government Buildings. Photograph: RollingNews.ie