A Woman In Her 70s Has Been Killed In A Collision In Cork.

: 03/18/2020 - 16:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A woman in her 70s has been killed in a collision in Co Cork.

Gardaí are investigating the two-vehicle collision on the N20 in the Ballydahin area of Mallow at 9.30 this morning.

A car collided with a lorry which was travelling in the opposite direction, and the driver of the car was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The N20 remains partially closed for Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

