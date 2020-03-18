K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

24,000 People Contact The HSE In Response To The OnCall Covid 19 Campaign.

: 03/18/2020 - 16:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hse_plaque.jpg

24,000 people have contacted the HSE in the past 24 hours, responding to the governments call for help.

The Health Minister is describing it as a amazing national effort.

Simon Harris is hoping more people will sign up to HSE.ie/oncall to see if they can help.

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!