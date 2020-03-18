5 Banks Agree 3 Month Mortgage & Business Loan Suspend For Those Affected By Covid 19.

The 5 main banks have agreed a three month suspension of mortgage and business loan repayments for customers affected by Covid 19.

Following a meeting with the Finance Minister, the banks are working on a simplified application process to make it easier for customers to receive support.

Banks have also agreed that any Covid 19 applications for a payment break will not adversely impact on credit records and court proceedings will be deferred for 3 months.

CEO of the Banking Federation, Brian Hayes, says the plans require co-operation from regulatory authorities here and in Europe.

