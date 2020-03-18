Kildare Sports Partnership Launches Free Online Classes, Daily, Amid Covid 19.

Kildare Sports Partnership is live-streaming free exercise classes, every day, for the next four weeks.

Its in an effort to keep people active and well during the Covid 19 oubreak

Athy pro-boxer, Eric "Lilywhite Lightning" Donovan and KSP tutor Gita Ram will deliver the classes, separately.

They'll be live-streamed on Kildare Sports Partnership Facebook page.

Here's the schedule:

KSP will also be posting content on our YouTube channel for seated and adapted exercises for older adults, and persons with limited mobility.