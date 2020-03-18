K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare Sports Partnership Launches Free Online Classes, Daily, Amid Covid 19.

: 03/18/2020 - 17:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kildare_sports_partnership.png

Kildare Sports Partnership is live-streaming free exercise classes, every day, for the next four weeks.

Its in an effort to keep people active and well during the Covid 19 oubreak

Athy pro-boxer, Eric "Lilywhite Lightning" Donovan and KSP  tutor Gita Ram will deliver the classes, separately.

They'll be live-streamed on Kildare Sports Partnership Facebook page.

Here's the schedule:

ksp.jpg

ksp.jpg, by Ciara Plunkett

KSP  will also be posting content on our YouTube channel for seated and adapted exercises for older adults, and persons with limited mobility.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!